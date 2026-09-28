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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: SUV driver flees after hitting bike on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram: SUV driver flees after hitting bike on Dwarka Expressway

FIR registered after dashcam footage of crash goes viral

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:35 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A screen grab of the incident.
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A video that went viral on social media shows the driver of a speeding black SUV driving recklessly before hitting a motorcycle on the Dwarka Expressway late on Saturday night. The impact caused the bike to lose balance, and the two young men riding it were dragged along the road and injured.

Despite the accident, the driver did not slow down and fled the scene, leaving the victims injured on the road. The entire incident was captured on the dashcam of a car travelling behind the vehicle at the time of the accident. The video subsequently went viral on social media.

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Police took cognisance of the incident after the footage circulated widely and registered an FIR at Sector-10 police station on Sunday.

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Both motorcyclists sustained serious injuries in the accident and were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. Doctors said the condition of both victims remains stable. Police officials said the two young men survived despite the severity of the accident because they were wearing helmets.

After taking cognisance of the dashcam footage, Gurugram Police identified the SUV’s registration number and found that a Rs 5,000 challan was already pending against the vehicle. The challan had been issued in August this year for reckless driving and jumping a red light.

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“We have obtained details of the vehicle’s owner, and various teams are conducting raids to nab the accused driver. The accused will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

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