Gurugram techie jumps to death from 43rd floor of Noida building

A 29-year-old software engineer from Gurugram allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 43rd floor of Supernova Spira in Noida on Saturday, despite people attempting to persuade him to return to safety.

Several videos purportedly showing the moments leading up to the incident surfaced on social media.

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The deceased, identified as Sambhav Jain, had arrived alone at the high-rise building in Sector 94 and rented a room for a day, according to Sector 126 police officials.

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Additional DCP (Noida) Manisha Singh said police received information about the incident around 11.30 on Saturday and immediately reached the spot.

“The officials, along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team, inspected the scene and collected evidence,” she said.

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In one of the videos of the incident surfacing online, Jain was seen holding the railing and standing on the edge as four people standing on the balcony attempted to persuade him to return to safety.

Jain appeared to be engaged in a conversation with them as one person held his arm seemingly in an attempt to save him but seconds later the techie jumped from the edge of the building.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Jain was under mental stress, with family-related circumstances, his son’s health condition, mounting debt and marital discord emerging as possible factors, local police officials said.

Jain had recorded a video on his mobile phone before the incident, in which he spoke about his distress over debt and held himself responsible for his decision, the official added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.