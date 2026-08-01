Gurugram tests AI-powered traffic warning screen that flags pending challans

Gurugram has introduced an AI-powered smart traffic warning screen, currently functional on a trial basis at Sohna Chowk. The digital display scans vehicle number plates and flashes real-time information on pending challans, expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and registration details as vehicles pass the junction.

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“This is basically a CSR initiative, which will be officially unveiled soon. Details about the cost, the impact, and the effectiveness will be discussed only then,” said Inspector Sandeep, official spokesperson for Gurugram police, confirming that the screen currently operating at Sohna Chowk is part of the trial phase ahead of a formal launch.

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The AI-enabled system uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) to identify vehicles within seconds and display associated traffic data on a public screen as they cross the junction, as seen in visuals of the system in operation. Officials said the technology is designed to improve compliance by acting as a visible deterrent. The idea is that when a driver, or those around them, sees their registration number and pending dues displayed on a public screen in real time, it creates immediate pressure to clear outstanding challans rather than allowing them to pile up unnoticed.

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The move addresses a recurring complaint among vehicle owners in Gurugram, many of whom say they do not receive timely notifications about challans issued against their vehicles and only discover the pending amount — often after it has grown substantially — much later or at the time of selling the vehicle.

If the trial proves successful, authorities may extend similar smart screens to other major intersections across the city in the coming months, officials said.

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Police did not share a timeline for the formal launch or specifics on the system’s cost, saying these details would be made public at the time of the official unveiling.