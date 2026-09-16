Gurugram: Three killed in road accident

Three persons, including two minors, were killed after the motorcycle on which they travelling collided with a truck near the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched investigation into the matter.

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According to the police, the deceased were identified as 14-year-old Mohammad Arman, 14-year-old Prince Kumar, and 19-year-old Navneet Kumar, all residents of Anjana Colony in Sector 37. The three were friends.

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Cops said Navneet, who was riding the motorcycle, did not possess driving licence and none of them was wearing helmet at the time of the accident. The three had gone to Kherki Daula on Sunday night and the accident occurred while they were returning on Monday morning. Their motorcycle collided from behind with a truck that was taking a U-turn near the toll plaza. The impact was so severe that all three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10.