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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram to Amritsar in just 4.5 hours: How new expressway network is transforming NCR-Punjab road travel

Gurugram to Amritsar in just 4.5 hours: How new expressway network is transforming NCR-Punjab road travel

By utilising access-controlled greenfield alignments that completely bypass legacy traffic chokepoints like Sonepat, Panipat, and Ambala, travel efficiency has doubled

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:02 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. Photo: Video grab/ X
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Road travel between the National Capital Region (NCR) and Punjab has entered a hyper-speed era. Thanks to the integration of high-speed regional corridors with Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, driving times from the NCR, including Gurugram, have dropped dramatically.

For modern road-trippers and mobile readers searching for quick, accurate transit estimates, the numbers speak for themselves: the journey now takes a fraction of its former duration.

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Gurugram to Amritsar: Time & Distance Matrix

By utilising access-controlled greenfield alignments that completely bypass legacy traffic chokepoints like Sonepat, Panipat, and Ambala, travel efficiency has doubled:

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Route MetricTraditional Route
(via NH-44 / GT Road)		New Expressway Network
(via KMP, UER-II & NE-5)		Net Reduction & Savings
Gurugram to Amritsar Time8.5–10 hoursRs 4.5 hoursSaved Rs 4–5.5 hours
Delhi Base Reference Time8–14 hours (congested)Rs 4 hoursSaved 4–10 hours
Total Route DistanceRs 480+ kmRs 405 km (from capital baseline)Shorter and smoother path
Traffic HasslesHeavy commercial traffic & city bottlenecksZero urban intersections (Access-Controlled)Completely hassle-free

How the Gurugram-Amritsar shortcut works

Commuters starting their journey from Gurugram no longer have to navigate through core Delhi traffic to head north:

  1. The NCR Feeders: Travellers take Dwarka Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway to seamlessly shift onto the high-speed network.
  2. Bypassing Urban Clutter: Strategic connectors like UER-II allow vehicles coming from the south/west of Delhi to merge straight into the entry points of the main expressway.
  3. The Greenfield Corridor (NE-5): Once on the multi-lane expressway network toward Nakodar and Amritsar, maintaining high average cruising speeds cuts down transit times drastically.

Game-changer for working professionals and road-trippers

Beyond commercial logistics, this mega infrastructure project solves a massive daily commuting and weekend travel dilemma. A large workforce of professionals from Punjab are employed in the corporate MNC hubs of Gurugram, frequently needing to travel back and forth to their hometowns. Coupled with thousands of devotees and tourists heading to Amritsar or pushing further up toward Katra for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage the route has historically faced immense traffic pressure. This new expressway network cuts right through those bottlenecks, offering a massive relief for regular commuters, corporate travellers, and weekend road-trippers alike.

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