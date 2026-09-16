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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram to get 6 ‘smart model roads’ with AI cameras, emergency call points

Gurugram to get 6 ‘smart model roads’ with AI cameras, emergency call points

Roads to be equipped with Variable Message Signboards (VMS) displaying real-time updates on traffic jams, waterlogging or accidents ahead

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:32 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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According to GMDA officials, the system will be linked with the authority’s optical-fibre network and CCTV cameras. Image credit/PTI File
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Six of Gurugram’s busiest roads are set to be transformed into 'Smart Model Roads' under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) Smart City initiative, with digital surveillance, real-time traffic alerts and emergency response systems aimed at reducing dependency on manual policing.

The roads identified for the first phase include MG Road (IFFCO Chowk to Golf Course Road), Hamilton Court Road, Vyapar Kendra Road, Atul Kataria Chowk to Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk on Golf Course Road and Hero Honda Chowk to Sector 29.

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According to GMDA officials, the system will be linked with the authority’s optical-fibre network and CCTV cameras, with round-the-clock monitoring from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). Officials said the project is expected to be completed within four months of the tender process being finalised.

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As part of the upgrade, Public Address Systems (PAS) will be installed at major intersections and markets. These will allow the ICCC to broadcast city-wide announcements during emergencies, adverse weather or traffic disruptions.

Emergency Call Points (ECPs) will also be installed along the roads, enabling commuters to contact the police control room or the ICCC at the push of a button — without requiring a mobile phone — in the event of an accident or a security threat. The ECPs will carry flashing red lights and reflective markers to make them visible at night.

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The roads will also be equipped with Variable Message Signboards (VMS) displaying real-time updates on traffic jams, waterlogging or accidents ahead. Officials said motorists would be alerted about diversions and alternative routes in advance, which is expected to save both time and fuel.

Officials said the project marks a shift from Gurugram’s traffic and safety management relying solely on police personnel and signal lights, with digital technology now expected to ease congestion and emergency response on the city’s most crowded stretches.

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