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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram to Jaipur in 90 minutes: New Paniyala–Barodamev Expressway to connect Delhi-Mumbai corridor from September

Gurugram to Jaipur in 90 minutes: New Paniyala–Barodamev Expressway to connect Delhi-Mumbai corridor from September

The new expressway is expected to provide a significant fillip to the ‘Golden Triangle’ tourism circuit

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:25 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Commuters travelling between the Delhi and Jaipur have a major reason to cheer. Starting this September, the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur will be slashed to just two hours, while those travelling from Gurugram can reach Jaipur in 90 minutes.

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The massive reduction in the travel time is attributed to the upcoming completion of Rajasthan’s 86-km new greenfield expressway, officially known as the Paniyala-Barodamev Expressway.

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This strategic link is set to transform regional connectivity by acting as a high-speed bridge between two major existing arteries, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Ambala-Kotputli Corridor.

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Boosting the Golden Triangle tourism circuit

Beyond daily commuters, the new expressway is expected to provide a significant fillip to the "Golden Triangle" tourism circuit connecting Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

By streamlining the transit between these historical hubs, the project will allow tourists to cover the distance with unprecedented ease, encouraging more frequent weekend trips and smoother international tour itineraries.

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Project details and investment

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore, the 86-km greenfield project is a critical component of the regional infrastructure overhaul. Key highlights of the project include:

Land Acquisition: Approximately 600 hectares of land have been acquired for the project, with Rs 600 crore already distributed as compensation to landholders.

Infrastructure Features: To ensure seamless high-speed travel, the stretch will feature seven major junctions, three flyovers, 50 underpasses and 125 crossings.

Safety and Technology: The expressway will be equipped with an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and advanced speed monitoring cameras. To maintain high speeds and safety, slow-moving vehicles such as tractors and two-wheelers will be restricted from entering the main carriageway.

Economic Impact: Authorities expect the corridor to attract over Rs 5,000 crore in private investments. It is projected to create more than 500 permanent jobs, alongside thousands of indirect opportunities in the logistics, warehousing and hospitality sectors.

The project is currently on the fast track, with the full corridor targeted for completion by the end of 2026, though the crucial link reducing the Delhi-Jaipur time is expected to be operational for commuters by September.

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