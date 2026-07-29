Gurugram to Nepal in 1 day? New highway set to redraw NCR’s road-trip map

Gurugram residents planning a Himalayan getaway may soon be able to reach the Nepal border in a single day, with the nearly completed Gorakhpur-Sonauli highway set to cut travel time from the city to around 10 hours, down from the current 17-hour journey.

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A full Gurugram-Kathmandu road trip, however, will still take around 18-20 hours.

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The 79.5-km four-lane stretch between Gorakhpur and Sonauli is about 89 per cent complete and is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, according to project reports.

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For Gurugram, one of the farthest NCR cities from the Nepal border, the upgrade is expected to significantly improve connectivity. The route runs via Delhi, Ghaziabad and the Purvanchal Expressway to Gorakhpur—a stretch of about 653 km that currently takes around 14 hours and 30 minutes. From there, the route continues via Campierganj, Pharenda and Nautanwa to the Sonauli border crossing, a distance of around 90-95 km that presently takes 2.5 to 3 hours due to congestion on the existing two-lane road.

Once the new four-lane corridor becomes operational, the second leg is expected to take just over an hour, reducing the total travel time from Gurugram to Sonauli to around 8.5 to 9 hours for a distance of approximately 745-750 km.

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Officials, during a recent project review, said the Gorakhpur-Sonauli four-lane project is progressing rapidly and will strengthen connectivity with the India-Nepal border and the Buddhist tourism circuit, besides boosting trade, tourism and freight movement.

The upgraded highway includes a railway bridge, two flyovers, 24 underpasses, more than 100 culverts and nearly 68 km of service roads. The infrastructure is aimed at easing the movement of trucks and pilgrims, which currently face bottlenecks at the Sonauli crossing.

The project also aligns with a broader plan to eventually extend the corridor towards Siliguri in West Bengal, creating a larger high-speed link connecting northern and eastern India. The extension could position Gorakhpur as a key transit hub for NCR travellers heading further east as well as into Nepal.

For Gurugram’s growing road-trip community, already benefiting from improved connectivity to destinations such as Nainital and Mussoorie, Nepal is set to become another convenient driving destination. While Kathmandu will remain another 9-12 hours beyond the border via Bhairahawa, Butwal and Mugling—as the Nepal-side road is not part of this project—border towns such as Sonauli, Bhairahawa and Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, will effectively come within a single day’s drive from the city.

Officials have not announced a firm inauguration date, though the project is being monitored for completion by the end of 2026.