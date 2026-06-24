Gurugram to Rewari in 45 minutes: New highway milestone set for September

The long-standing struggle of navigating congested corridors between Gurugram and Rewari is set to end, as the NH-352W (Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway) nears a pivotal operational phase. This ambitious four-lane divided highway project is poised to slash travel time to just 45 minutes by September 2026, marking a significant milestone in regional logistics and passenger transit.

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A game-changing connection

For years, commuters have endured travel times ranging from 90 minutes to two hours, often trapped in the persistent congestion of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) or forced to navigate narrow, unreliable village roads. The new 43-km highway provides a dedicated, high-capacity alternative designed to streamline flow and enhance safety.

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The strategic route

The corridor is strategically integrated into the evolving urban landscape. Starting near the Dwarka Expressway at Sector 88B, the highway provides seamless access to the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway. By offering a direct route that bypasses the chronic bottlenecks of Manesar and core city entry points, the project effectively redefines the path between the two cities.

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Phased rollout

The timeline for this infrastructure transformation is phased to provide immediate relief:

July 2026: The inaugural 10-km stretch becomes operational, allowing commuters to transition from the Dwarka Expressway to the KMP Expressway in under 10 minutes — a section that previously absorbed nearly three-quarters of an hour in peak traffic.

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September 2026: The full 43-km highway is slated for completion, connecting Gurugram directly to Rewari with consistent four-lane efficiency.

Transforming Rewari’s economic future

Beyond mere convenience, this highway serves as a catalyst for a massive transformation in Rewari’s economic and investment scenario.

Industrial and logistics boom

The improved access creates a streamlined corridor for industrial and commercial goods, positioning Rewari to attract significant manufacturing and logistics investments.

Real estate and urban expansion

As accessibility to the Gurugram business hubs becomes faster and more reliable, surrounding areas are expected to see increased demand for both residential and commercial development.

Regional integration

By linking with major transit networks — including the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar RRTS corridor — the project elevates Rewari’s status from a peripheral town to a strategic, high-potential link in the broader Haryana-NCR growth strategy.

While final works, including the Railway Overbridge (RoB) at Pahari, are ongoing, the roadmap is clear. By this autumn, the route between Gurugram and Rewari will no longer be a test of endurance, but a smooth, 45-minute journey that promises to unlock a new era of regional prosperity.