Gurugram tops Haryana traffic challans: Over 7 lakh violations booked

Gurugram has emerged as Haryana's biggest hotspot for traffic violations, with the city recording the highest number of traffic challans in the state in 2026, according to Haryana Police data till August 31. Across seven major violation categories, Gurugram police issued over 7.19 lakh challans, nearly one-third of the state-wide figures.

Riding without a helmet accounted for the bulk of the cases. Gurugram recorded 4,40,412 helmet violations, against 9,75,160 across Haryana. Wrong-side driving followed with 71,650 cases, then lane-driving violations at 70,950.

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Gurugram also booked 37,598 vehicles without number plates, 22,195 vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and 13,059 drunken driving cases. The state-wide figures for these categories were 1,40,851, 77,413 and 37,332, respectively.

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In over-speeding, Gurugram registered 63,314 challans. Panipat, however, topped the state with 65,282 cases, against a Haryana total of 3,67,118.

The data was shared at a review meeting at Police Headquarters, Panchkula, chaired by Director General of Police Ajay Singhal. It comes as Haryana rolls out the Next Gen E-Challan system, in force since June 16, 2026, following a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notification of January 20, 2026.

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Under the new system, a notice must be sent within three days of a violation. The vehicle owner or driver has 45 days to accept or contest the challan, failing which it is deemed accepted. Grievances must be disposed of within 30 days, or they too are deemed accepted. Each district has one Nodal Officer and two Grievance Redressal Officers.

A person whose grievance is rejected can approach the court after depositing 50 per cent of the challan amount. An accepted challan must be paid within 90 days. Under Rule 167(12) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, registration and driving licence transactions can be blocked until a pending challan is cleared, and the vehicle can be marked 'Not to be Transacted' on the portal. Under Rule 167(13), police can also detain the vehicle.

DGP Singhal directed officers to adopt preventive, data-driven traffic management, using control rooms, digital mapping and Google Maps to monitor congestion-prone spots and deploy personnel in advance.

The meeting also reviewed curbs on BS-III and older vehicles in the NCR. Haryana has set up 27 vehicle scrapping centres, where owners can get scrap value and concessions on buying a new vehicle. Officers were told to spread public awareness about the scrapping policy.