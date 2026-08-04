DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram traffic cops impound scooter with 96 challans worth Rs 10 lakh

Gurugram traffic cops impound scooter with 96 challans worth Rs 10 lakh

Most of the challans were issued for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, not having a valid PUC certificate and other traffic violations

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:06 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurugram Traffic Police during a routine vehicle checking drive. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a scooter that had 96 pending challans amounting to a total fine of Rs 10 lakh. The traffic police team seized the scooter during a checking drive at Rajeev Chowk on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A senior traffic police officer said that, as part of this campaign, strict action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their long-pending traffic challans. Motorists are also being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to clear them on time.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Zonal Officer Rajeev Chowk ASI Vijay Singh, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle checking drive. During the inspection, a scooter was stopped and its rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents. However, the rider failed to provide any documents.

Advertisement

“Upon verification, it was found that the scooter had 96 pending challans registered under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Further examination revealed that one challan had been issued through an e-challan machine, while the remaining challans were generated through camera-based enforcement, with a total outstanding fine of Rs 10 lakh. Most of the challans were issued for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other traffic violations. In view of the large number of pending challans, the Gurugram Traffic Police took action as per the law and impounded the scooter, parking it at the designated impound lot,” said a senior traffic police officer.

The Gurugram Traffic Police has appealed to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep all mandatory vehicle documents—including valid insurance, a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other required documents—updated, and ensure timely payment of all pending challans. Compliance with traffic rules is essential for the safety of both motorists and other road users, the officer added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts