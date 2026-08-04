Gurugram traffic cops impound scooter with 96 challans worth Rs 10 lakh

The Gurugram Traffic Police impounded a scooter that had 96 pending challans amounting to a total fine of Rs 10 lakh. The traffic police team seized the scooter during a checking drive at Rajeev Chowk on Tuesday.

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A senior traffic police officer said that, as part of this campaign, strict action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their long-pending traffic challans. Motorists are also being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to clear them on time.

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On Tuesday, Zonal Officer Rajeev Chowk ASI Vijay Singh, along with his team, was conducting a routine vehicle checking drive. During the inspection, a scooter was stopped and its rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents. However, the rider failed to provide any documents.

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“Upon verification, it was found that the scooter had 96 pending challans registered under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Further examination revealed that one challan had been issued through an e-challan machine, while the remaining challans were generated through camera-based enforcement, with a total outstanding fine of Rs 10 lakh. Most of the challans were issued for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other traffic violations. In view of the large number of pending challans, the Gurugram Traffic Police took action as per the law and impounded the scooter, parking it at the designated impound lot,” said a senior traffic police officer.

The Gurugram Traffic Police has appealed to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep all mandatory vehicle documents—including valid insurance, a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other required documents—updated, and ensure timely payment of all pending challans. Compliance with traffic rules is essential for the safety of both motorists and other road users, the officer added.