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Home / Gurugram / ​Gurugram Traffic Police impound bike with 104 pending challans worth Rs 3.44 lakh

​Gurugram Traffic Police impound bike with 104 pending challans worth Rs 3.44 lakh

Motorists encouraged to make timely payments of challans

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:36 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A traffic police official impounds a motorcycle in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram Traffic Police have impounded a motorcycle that had 104 pending challans amounting to Rs 3.44 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive near Medanta Hospital on Friday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the department was continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of the campaign, action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay their long-pending traffic challans. At the same time, motorists are also being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to make timely payments.

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On Friday, ASI Krishan Kumar, Zonal Officer, Medanta, along with his team, was carrying out a routine vehicle checking drive. During the checking, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents. However, the rider failed to produce any documents. Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 104 pending challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act-1988, carrying a total penalty amount of Rs 3,44,000. Most of these challans were for riding without a helmet, wrong-side driving and driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, along with other traffic violations.

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In accordance with the law, the Gurugram Traffic Police impounded the motorcycle due to the pending challans and shifted it to the designated impound parking.

“The traffic police appeals to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep all mandatory vehicle documents such as valid insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate and other required documents up to date and ensure timely payment of all pending challans. Compliance with traffic rules is essential for the safety of both the motorists and all other road users,” said an official.

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