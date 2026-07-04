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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Traffic Police impound bike with 63 pending challans worth Rs 5.45 lakh

Gurugram Traffic Police impound bike with 63 pending challans worth Rs 5.45 lakh

Motorcycle seized during a checking drive after rider failed to produce valid documents; most challans were for helmet, insurance and PUC violations

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:40 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Bike carrying Rs 5.45 lakh challan seized at Artemis-Ambedkar Chowk. Tribune photo
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The Gurugram Traffic Police have impounded a motorcycle that had 63 pending challans amounting to Rs 5.45 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive at the Artemis-Ambedkar Chowk on Saturday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the department is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of the campaign, strict action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay traffic challans pending for more than 90 days. At the same time, motorists are being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to clear them promptly.

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On Tuesday, ASI Randhir Singh, Zonal Officer (Artemis-Ambedkar Chowk), along with his team, was carrying out a routine vehicle-checking drive when a motorcycle was stopped for inspection. The rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents but failed to provide any valid papers.

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“Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 63 pending challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, carrying a total penalty of Rs 5,45,500. Most of these challans were for offences such as riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, operating a vehicle without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, and other traffic violations. In accordance with the prescribed legal provisions, the motorcycle was impounded and moved to the designated impound parking due to the pending challans,” the officer said.

Gurugram Traffic Police spokesperson Vikas Verma appealed to all motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep mandatory vehicle documents — including valid insurance and a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate — up to date, and ensure timely payment of pending challans.

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“Compliance with traffic regulations is essential for the safety of both drivers and other road users,” he said.

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