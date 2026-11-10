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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram Traffic Police impound bike with 67 pending challans worth over Rs 4 lakh

Gurugram Traffic Police impound bike with 67 pending challans worth over Rs 4 lakh

2-wheeler seized during checking drive at Damdama red light; most challans related to riding without helmet and valid vehicle documents

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:31 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Bike impounded with 67 pending challans worth over Rs 4 lakh
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The Gurugram Traffic Police has impounded another motorcycle with 67 pending challans carrying outstanding fines of over Rs 4 lakh. The two-wheeler was seized during a checking drive at Damdama red light on Tuesday.

The Gurugram Traffic Police is taking strict action against vehicle owners who repeatedly violate traffic rules and disregard road safety regulations. As part of the drive, Zonal Officer, Damdama Red Light, ASI Jaiveer, along with his team, stopped a motorcycle for inspection. During verification, 67 pending traffic challans were found against the motorcycle, involving outstanding fines of Rs 4,06,500.

“During the inspection, it was found that most of the challans were related to traffic violations such as riding without a helmet, driving without valid vehicle insurance and driving without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. As the vehicle owner failed to produce any documents related to the motorcycle, the vehicle was also impounded in accordance with the rules,” said a senior traffic police officer.

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