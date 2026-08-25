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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram traffic police impound motorcycle with 43 pending challans worth Rs 1.94 lakh

Gurugram traffic police impound motorcycle with 43 pending challans worth Rs 1.94 lakh

A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram traffic police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 06:51 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Most of the challans were issued for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, and using the motorcycle without an HSRP number plate, along with other traffic violations.
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The Gurugram traffic police impounded a motorcycle carrying 43 pending challans amounting to Rs 1.94 lakh during a vehicle-checking drive at Wazirabad Chowk.

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A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram traffic police is continuously conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. As part of the campaign, action is being taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to pay long-pending challans. Motorists are also being informed about their outstanding challans and encouraged to clear them on time.

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According to the police, on August 17, ASI Yudhveer, the Zonal Officer at Wazirabad Chowk, was conducting a routine vehicle-checking drive with his team. During the inspection, a motorcycle was stopped and the rider was asked to produce the vehicle’s documents. However, the rider failed to produce the required documents.

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Verification revealed that the motorcycle had 43 pending challans under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with an outstanding penalty of Rs 1,94,000. Most of the challans were issued for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance, and using the motorcycle without an HSRP number plate, along with other traffic violations.

“Acting as per the law, the Gurugram traffic police impounded the motorcycle and moved it to the designated impound facility due to the pending challans,” the officer added.

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A spokesperson for the Gurugram traffic police said the department has appealed to all motorists to follow traffic rules, keep essential vehicle documents such as valid insurance and pollution certificates updated, and ensure that pending challans are paid on time.

“Compliance with traffic regulations is essential for the safety of all road users,” the spokesperson said.

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