Gurugram traffic police's prompt action and essential life-saving skills recently saved a man's life on Monday.

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While performing his routine duty, ASI Mahender Singh, IFFCO Chowk zonal officer, noticed a man suddenly collapse onto the road.

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Understanding the gravity of the situation, Singh alerted the police control room and called the ambulance service. Meanwhile, the ASI acted without any delay and decided to use the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques he had learned during his police training.

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Soon after, the ambulance arrived at the spot and the individual was rushed to the hospital.

“Gurugram traffic police remains committed not only to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic but also to extending prompt assistance to the public during emergency situations,” said a senior traffic police officer.