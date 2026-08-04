DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram traffic policeman saves man's life with timely CPR

Gurugram traffic policeman saves man's life with timely CPR

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 07:05 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurugram traffic police's prompt action and essential life-saving skills recently saved a man's life on Monday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Gurugram traffic police's prompt action and essential life-saving skills recently saved a man's life on Monday.

Advertisement

While performing his routine duty, ASI Mahender Singh, IFFCO Chowk zonal officer, noticed a man suddenly collapse onto the road.

Advertisement

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Singh alerted the police control room and called the ambulance service. Meanwhile, the ASI acted without any delay and decided to use the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques he had learned during his police training.

Advertisement

Soon after, the ambulance arrived at the spot and the individual was rushed to the hospital.

“Gurugram traffic police remains committed not only to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic but also to extending prompt assistance to the public during emergency situations,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts