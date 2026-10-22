Gurugram: Tributes paid to police martyrs

A special programme was organised at Gurugram Police Lines on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday. Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj paid homage to all police personnel across the country who laid down their lives while performing their duties.

The Police Commissioner laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial at Gurugram Police Lines as a mark of respect to the brave martyrs. Addressing the gathering, Kabiraj said everyone had gathered to honour the brave martyrs of the Indian Police Service and police forces who sacrificed their lives to uphold law and order, safeguard the unity and integrity of the country, and protect the lives and property of citizens while discharging their official duties. He said Police Commemoration Day is dedicated to the indomitable courage, dedication and sense of duty of the brave personnel of Haryana Police and police forces across the country, whose sacrifices ensure that every citizen feels safe and secure.

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He said since the formation of Haryana, 88 police personnel had laid down their lives while serving the state and its citizens. During the period from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026, a total of 154 police personnel across the country made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, including four personnel from the Haryana Police.

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The Police Shaheed Foundation and the RWA of Police Lines, Gurugram, also honoured police personnel for their outstanding performance and the children of police personnel for their excellent academic achievements. During the programme, Police Commissioner felicitated 15 police personnel for their exemplary work and 15 children of police personnel for their outstanding performance in Classes 10 and 12.

On October 21, 1959, 10 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while patrolling along the Indo-Tibetan border in the Ladakh region, were ambushed by Chinese troops and lost their lives in the line of duty. In remembrance of their supreme sacrifice, the tradition of observing October 21 as Police Commemoration Day began.