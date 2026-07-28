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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Twelve-year-old boy child loses balance, falls off 12th floor balcony, dies

Gurugram: Twelve-year-old boy child loses balance, falls off 12th floor balcony, dies

Police hands over body to kin after post-mortem; further probe under way

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:58 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A 12-year-old boy died on Tuesday after falling from the 12th-floor balcony of a flat in Anmol Society, Bhondsi area, Gurugram district. The incident occurred while the boy was playing with other children in his home’s balcony.

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After receiving information, Bhondsi police arrived at the scene and inspected the site. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. A senior police officer said that they are investigating the matter from all angles.

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The deceased child was identified as Rahul, a resident of Anmol Society.

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On Tuesday afternoon, the child playing with other children in the balcony when suddenly, he lost his balance and fell off.

The incident happened so unexpectedly that family members inside the house were completely unaware of it.

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Later, neighbours informed them about the fall and the relatives rushed to the spot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem. A further probe into matter is under way,” said a senior police officer.

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