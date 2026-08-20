Gurugram: Two killed in KMP Expressway crash

A Canter driver and a company employee accompanying him were killed after their vehicle collided with a trailer parked in the middle of the KMP Expressway in the Farrukhnagar police station area. The police have registered a case against the trailer driver, who fled the spot.

According to a complaint filed by Rakesh Kumar, a Faridabad resident, he owns a transport firm, R K Tempo. On August 17, goods were loaded onto his Canter truck at Presswell Tools and Components in the Saroorpur Industrial Area for transportation to Kharkhoda in Sonipat. The vehicle was being driven by Vishal, while company employee Krish Kumar was also travelling with him.

“Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, I received information that my Canter truck had met with an accident on the KMP Expressway, above the Pataudi Road underpass, while returning from Kharkhoda. Upon reaching the scene, I found the Canter and a trailer parked by the roadside. I went to the civil hospital, where doctors declared the driver, Vishal, and the employee, Krish Kumar, dead,” Rakesh said in his complaint.

He alleged that the trailer driver had parked the vehicle in the middle of the expressway without reflectors, indicators, warning signs or other safety measures. “It was due to this negligence that the Canter collided with the trailer,” he added.