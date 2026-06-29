Gurugram viral video: Youth sits on roof of speeding cab on NH-48, FIR filed

Despite numerous efforts, incidents of people flouting traffic rules to perform life-threatening stunts and create social media reels show no signs of stopping in Gurugram. The latest such incident was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, and the video quickly went viral on social media. An FIR was registered at Sadar police station.

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In the viral video, a young man was seen travelling in an extremely dangerous manner on the roof of a speeding cab on the highway, accompanied by heavy luggage. This incident reportedly took place on the main carriageway of NH-48 under the Sadar police station area. The speeding cab lacked a roof carrier; nevertheless, it was loaded with heavy baggage, and a young man was sitting precariously atop the load, trying to maintain his balance. The driver of another car approaching from behind captured the scene on a mobile phone camera. The video clearly shows the vehicle moving at high speed, with a young man perched on the roof without any safety or support.

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People reacted strongly to this incident, remarking that in the pursuit of saving a small amount of money or chasing a few likes and reels individuals have become so insensitive that they disregard even their own lives.

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Social media users tagged the Gurugram Traffic Police, demanding strict legal action against the cab driver and the young man involved. After this, police swung into action and an FIR was registered at Sadar police station.

“The accused has been identified during the investigation and a notice is being issued in accordance with the rules. The accused will be arrested as per procedure, and further legal action will be taken”, said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.