Gurugram: Wanted accused absconding for 23 years held

The Nuh police have arrested a wanted accused who had been absconding for nearly 23 years in connection with two theft cases. The accused was identified as Amin, a resident of Singalheri village in Nuh district.

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According to the police, two separate theft cases were registered against Amin in Faridabad district. The first case relates to an FIR registered at the Central Faridabad police station in 2003, while the second pertains to an FIR lodged at the City Ballabgarh police station in 2004. The accused had remained absconding and evaded arrest in both cases for many years.

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“The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the Judicial Magistrate, Faridabad, through orders dated August 1, 2011, and November 3, 2011, owing to his continuous absence from court proceedings. Acting under a special campaign being conducted in the district, a team from the Punhana Sadar police station arrested the accused and is questioning him,” said a Nuh police spokesperson.