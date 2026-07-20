Gurugram water supply boost: Rs 149-crore Basai plant expansion approved

In a major move to strengthen Gurugram’s drinking water infrastructure and keep pace with its rapidly growing urban footprint, the High Powered Works Purchase Committee, chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has approved a Rs 149-crore expansion project for the Basai Water Treatment Plant.

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Executed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the project will increase the facility’s treatment capacity from 270 million litres per day to 370 million litres per day while adding 600 million litres of raw water storage capacity to the plant complex.

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The construction mandate carries a 30-month completion timeframe and will include the building of the new 100 MLD Filtration Unit No. 4, two massive 300 million litre sedimentation-cum-storage tanks, fresh raw water pipelines, and state-of-the-art automated monitoring systems.

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Confirming the development, GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena highlighted that the upgrade will significantly bolster operational efficiency and improve supply reliability across both existing and upcoming residential sectors.

He noted that the boosted treatment and storage cushion will be crucial for maintaining stable supply during peak summer demand and scheduled maintenance periods, while also ensuring better water pressure to tail-end areas that often face supply crunches.

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Currently, GMDA delivers approximately 670 million litres per day of potable water across Gurugram through its two primary treatment facilities at Basai and Chandu Budhera.

Basai presently operates three filtration units providing 270 MLD of treatment alongside roughly 1,385 million litres of storage, whereas Chandu Budhera runs four 100 MLD units totaling 400 MLD in treatment and 1,615 million litres of storage capacity.

Upon completion of this project, Basai’s storage capacity will swell to nearly 2,000 million litres, bringing the combined daily water treatment capacity of both plants to 770 MLD and marking a critical milestone toward long-term water security for the millennium city.