Gurugram water supply capacity to rise to 770 MLD with new Chandu Budhera unit

Gurugram’s potable water supply capacity is set to rise from 670 MLD to 770 MLD with the commissioning of a new 100-MLD unit at the Chandu Budhera Water Treatment Plant, officials informed the 11th District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting chaired by Principal Advisor, Urban Development Department, D S Dhesi, at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday.

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GMDA Chief Executive Officer P C Meena told the meeting that construction of Unit-5 at Chandu Budhera has reached its final stage, with trial runs expected within a fortnight before regular operations begin. He said the Water Boosting Station at Gwal Pahari is progressing rapidly and should be commissioned within six months, bringing canal-based water supply to the area, while pipeline and leakage rectification work for the Sector 72 boosting station has been completed up to Almeida Chowk, with supply to follow after final testing.

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On drainage, the committee reviewed the Master Storm Water Drain project for Sectors 81 to 115, with officials noting that while much of the network is complete, connectivity gaps at certain locations mean the system is not yet fully operational, though a portion has already been handed over to GMDA. Dhesi directed departments to clear technical bottlenecks on priority, conduct joint inspections where needed, and ensure the storm water network is not misused for sewage discharge, with a monitoring mechanism to be put in place.

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The meeting also took up the long-pending relocation of the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza. Officials said a proposal for the new site has been submitted and stakeholder discussions are underway, including feedback from local villagers. Dhesi directed the concerned departments to expedite statutory formalities and complete preparations within the stipulated timeline while addressing villagers’ concerns.

Addressing recurring monsoon waterlogging on the Sohna Road service lane between Omaxe Mall and Airia Mall, officials attributed the problem to unfavourable road gradient and incomplete drainage connectivity. While the permanent fix depends on NHAI completing gradient improvement and drainage work, Dhesi directed NHAI, GMDA and MCG to put immediate interim arrangements — including additional pumps and machinery — in place for the monsoon period running from July 15 to September 15, and to prepare a joint action plan to minimise public inconvenience.