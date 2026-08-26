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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram waterlogging crisis: Hours after blaming Congress-era construction, MP Rao Inderjit meets Haryana CM Saini

Gurugram waterlogging crisis: Hours after blaming Congress-era construction, MP Rao Inderjit meets Haryana CM Saini

Gurugram MP suggest that the government should fund metro-style underground channels to let water escape at chronically blocked points

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:55 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Union minister and MP Rao Inderjit Singh. Tribune file
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Hours after blaming construction and development undertaken during the Congress regime for Gurugram’s chronic waterlogging problem, Union Minister of State and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today, seeking accountability from officers and demanding concrete remedial steps to end the annual crisis.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the CM’s residence, Rao Inderjit said officials responsible for the lapses would be questioned. He said the problem would persist until “concrete decisions” were taken.

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He said natural streams that once carried hill water into Drain No. 8 had been built over with colonies and roads over the past two decades, with builders illegally encroaching at several points. While acknowledging such encroachments could not easily be undone, he suggested that the government should fund metro-style underground channels to let water escape at chronically blocked points, calling it the only lasting fix for Gurugram.

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He said work on the issue was already under way, with an “explanation call” being taken on portions where progress has stalled, and cautioned against band-aid solutions. He called for a technically sound roadmap prepared in consultation with IIT experts.

Gurugram has faced recurring waterlogging every monsoon, with NH-8 and Sheetla Mata Road among the perennial flashpoints, and unauthorised stilt-plus-four construction repeatedly cited by civic officials as a contributing factor despite hundreds of crores spent on drainage infrastructure.

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