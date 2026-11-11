Gurugram waterlogging: Haryana plans rainwater storage at Damdama lake

The Haryana Government has stepped up efforts to find a lasting fix for Gurugram's monsoon waterlogging. Damdama lake is emerging as the centrepiece of a plan to store the city's rainwater within the district instead of letting it flow away through the Najafgarh drain.

Urban Development Department Principal Adviser DS Dhesi on Wednesday inspected the lake and held a meeting with officials of several departments and representatives of Indo-Japanese firm Nippon Koei. They discussed the options for rainwater harvesting.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) had asked Nippon Koei to survey the city and suggest four possible solutions to flooding during heavy rain. The firm has submitted a preliminary report, and Damdama lake figures prominently in three of the four options. The state government will take a final decision once the final report arrives.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh have both pushed for conserving Gurugram's rainwater within the district and stopping it from being wasted through the Najafgarh drain.

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Under the approach discussed, excess monsoon runoff will first be collected in reservoirs on government land. Dhesi said priority would go to expanding the capacity of existing water bodies on government land in the Gurugram and Manesar municipal corporation areas and gram panchayats. New reservoirs will be developed where needed.

Water left after these reservoirs fill will be sent to Damdama Lake. If surplus water still remains, it will be carried through the Nuh drain to the Yamuna.

Officials said the arrangement should ease waterlogging in Gurugram and also help raise the groundwater level by recharging aquifers.

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Dhesi directed Forest Department officials to submit within two days a list of 10 potential sites. These should fall within municipal corporation or gram panchayat limits and either already have large water bodies or be capable of being developed to store rainwater.

Sohna SDM Abhishek Yadav was told to provide by Thursday morning complete details, as per revenue records, of ownership of the forest land adjoining Damdama lake. This is so the land position is clear while the plan is drawn up.

Forest officials told the meeting that several natural creeks run on both sides of the Gurugram-Faridabad road, where surplus rainwater could be released. They said suitable storage sites could also be identified in villages including Sakatpur, Gairatpur Bas, Bhondsi, Kadarpur, Rithoj and Khedla.