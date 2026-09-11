Gurugram waterlogging: HHRC orders city-wide drainage audit, summons GMDA report by December 15

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of recurring Gurugram waterlogging, calling it a problem that "goes beyond a temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall" and ordering a comprehensive city-wide civic infrastructure audit.

In an order dated September 8, a Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, examined newspaper reports on the August 24 deluge, when the district administration recorded around 75 mm of rainfall. Major arteries, including Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, Sheetla Mata Road and the NH-48 Delhi-Gurugram Expressway went under water, triggering hours-long gridlock across the city.

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The Commission singled out the impact on schoolchildren, noting that buses were stranded for hours at Subhash Chowk and other flooded stretches, with parents wading through waist-deep water to reach children after school vans broke down. It also flagged disrupted ambulance movement, a road cave-in near IFFCO Chowk, and damage to a major water-supply pipeline that cut off several sectors — even as residents deployed their own pumps to deal with backflow from choked storm-water and sewer lines.

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Drawing a parallel with 2018, the Commission said the recurrence of near-identical flooding pointed to civic infrastructure failing to keep pace with Gurugram's rapid urbanisation. Invoking Articles 21, 47 and 48-A of the Constitution, it held that the state's obligation to ensure dignified, healthy living conditions "will become meaningless" if drainage failures are allowed to persist.

The order comes against the backdrop of a roughly Rs 450–500 crore annual drainage spend and a 155-hotspot flood roster maintained by the MCG, with Zone VI accounting for 30 of the worst-hit sites. The Commission has now directed the GMDA CEO — in coordination with the Deputy Commissioner, MCG Commissioner, HSVP Administrator and senior engineers from PWD, PHED, irrigation and DHBVN — to identify all 99 chronic waterlogging points, map natural drainage obstructions, and assess vulnerable underground utilities. It has also sought a time-bound Integrated Urban Drainage and Civic Infrastructure Revamping Plan, GIS-based mapping of drainage channels, and an independent technical review by an IIT or NIT.

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On child safety, the panel asked for a report on the SOP for school transport during heavy rainfall, seeking real-time bus tracking, pre-identified safe holding points and restrictions on bus movement through high-risk zones during extreme weather.

A conjoint compliance report is due from the GMDA CEO and other authorities a week ahead of the next hearing, listed for December 15.