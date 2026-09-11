DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram waterlogging: HHRC orders city-wide drainage audit, summons GMDA report by December 15

Gurugram waterlogging: HHRC orders city-wide drainage audit, summons GMDA report by December 15

The Commission said the recurrence of flooding pointed to civic infrastructure failing to keep pace with Gurugram's rapid urbanisation

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
School buses pass through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Gurugram. File
Advertisement

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of recurring Gurugram waterlogging, calling it a problem that "goes beyond a temporary disruption caused by heavy rainfall" and ordering a comprehensive city-wide civic infrastructure audit.

In an order dated September 8, a Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, with members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, examined newspaper reports on the August 24 deluge, when the district administration recorded around 75 mm of rainfall. Major arteries, including Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Narsinghpur, IFFCO Chowk, Sohna Road, Sheetla Mata Road and the NH-48 Delhi-Gurugram Expressway went under water, triggering hours-long gridlock across the city.

Advertisement

The Commission singled out the impact on schoolchildren, noting that buses were stranded for hours at Subhash Chowk and other flooded stretches, with parents wading through waist-deep water to reach children after school vans broke down. It also flagged disrupted ambulance movement, a road cave-in near IFFCO Chowk, and damage to a major water-supply pipeline that cut off several sectors — even as residents deployed their own pumps to deal with backflow from choked storm-water and sewer lines.

Advertisement

Drawing a parallel with 2018, the Commission said the recurrence of near-identical flooding pointed to civic infrastructure failing to keep pace with Gurugram's rapid urbanisation. Invoking Articles 21, 47 and 48-A of the Constitution, it held that the state's obligation to ensure dignified, healthy living conditions "will become meaningless" if drainage failures are allowed to persist.

The order comes against the backdrop of a roughly Rs 450–500 crore annual drainage spend and a 155-hotspot flood roster maintained by the MCG, with Zone VI accounting for 30 of the worst-hit sites. The Commission has now directed the GMDA CEO — in coordination with the Deputy Commissioner, MCG Commissioner, HSVP Administrator and senior engineers from PWD, PHED, irrigation and DHBVN — to identify all 99 chronic waterlogging points, map natural drainage obstructions, and assess vulnerable underground utilities. It has also sought a time-bound Integrated Urban Drainage and Civic Infrastructure Revamping Plan, GIS-based mapping of drainage channels, and an independent technical review by an IIT or NIT.

Advertisement

On child safety, the panel asked for a report on the SOP for school transport during heavy rainfall, seeking real-time bus tracking, pre-identified safe holding points and restrictions on bus movement through high-risk zones during extreme weather.

A conjoint compliance report is due from the GMDA CEO and other authorities a week ahead of the next hearing, listed for December 15.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts