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Home / Gurugram / Gurugram woman biker case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested from Rajasthan, attempt-to-murder charge added

Gurugram woman biker case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested from Rajasthan, attempt-to-murder charge added

Police add Section 109 of BNS after analysing CCTV footage; charge carries provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:21 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Kalyan Bainsla (left), accused of hitting woman biker Siya (right) with a speeding car on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, after the collision knocked her off her sports bike and dragged it for several metres. Video grab/image via social media
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Kalyan Bainsla, the car driver accused of hitting a woman sports bike rider, was arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj said.

The arrest comes after Gurugram police added the charge of attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

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According to a police statement, “Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognizance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment.”

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Related news: 'Why follow me if I rode erratically or 'pinching' vehicles?’ Gurugram biker hits back at driver’s ‘sympathy act’

The arrest comes shortly after a team led by Sector-56 Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar visited the victim’s residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, to record her detailed deposition and incorporated stringent new sections into the previously registered FIR.

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The case pertains to an incident that took place on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road on Sunday morning when Siya was riding with fellow bikers. She was injured after Bainsla, who was driving a four-wheeler, allegedly rammed into her bike.

The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram after the police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on Monday.

The victim had alleged that the car aggressively pursued her, made threatening hand gestures and deliberately collided with her two-wheeler before fleeing. — with Agencies

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