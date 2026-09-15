Gurugram woman biker case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla uses 'toilet break' to flee police custody, injured in chase

Kalyan Bainsla, the car driver accused of hitting a woman riding a sports bike in Gurugram, on Tuesday tried to escape from police custody on the pretext of going to the lavatory. During the escape bid, he fell and sustained minor injuries. Bainsla was administered first aid at a local hospital before being taken into police custody.

The accused, a resident of Chandhat in Palwal district, was arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

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Police recovered the car used in the incident, registered in the name of an acquaintance of the accused, from his possession.

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Police also detained a friend of Bainsla, identified as Lovneesh, who was with him during the incident. Police are verifying his role in the incident.