Gurugram woman biker case: SIT investigation reveals Kalyan Bainsla deliberately rammed car

The SIT investigation into the road rage incident involving female biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, on Golf Course Road has revealed that the accused car driver, Kalyan Bainsla, deliberately rammed his vehicle into her motorcycle following an alleged act of misbehaviour. The incident was not an accident but a calculated, intentional act, according to the investigation.

A five-member SIT, led by ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, recently submitted its report to the Police Commissioner.

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“The SIT has prepared a draft of the charge sheet. The charge sheet will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR,” ACP Sushila said.

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Related News: Gurugram woman biker case: Accused Kalyan Bainsla arrested from Rajasthan, attempt-to-murder charge added

Related News: Gurugram woman biker claims she was targeted as accused denies deliberate hit

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The incident took place on September 13. Shivani Chauhan, a 27-year-old resident of Kalkaji in Delhi, was travelling with her friends from Golf Course Road towards Extension Road. It is alleged that a man named Kalyan, who was driving a white Ciaz, followed them, made obscene gestures and then rammed his car into them from the side before fleeing the scene.

The incident was captured on a helmet-mounted camera worn by Shivani and on a camera belonging to another biker. Four people were in the car. Kalyan and his cousin, Lavnish, were seated in the front, while the other two had been given a lift as far as Faridabad.

According to the police, a female biker shared a video on social media on the morning of September 14, showing that she had been hit by a car on Golf Course Road the previous morning. After the video came to the notice of the Gurugram Police, efforts were made to contact the victim. As the police had not received a formal complaint from her, they took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered a case under relevant sections at the Sector 56 police station.

After the arrest of Kalyan Bainsla, Shivani Chauhan, alias Siya, joined the police investigation and submitted a written complaint levelling serious allegations against him.

Following her complaint, the Gurugram Police added the charge of attempt to murder and two other sections to the FIR. According to the police, Sections 78 (physical and digital stalking), 79 (use of words, sounds, gestures or objects, or intrusion of privacy with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman), 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were added.

Following a notice from the Haryana Commission for Women, Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj constituted an SIT to investigate the case.

On September 15, the Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla and Lavnish from Rajgarh in Dausa, Rajasthan. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram after their bail pleas were rejected.

An SIT member said the charge sheet was expected to be filed well within the stipulated 90-day period.

Timeline:

September 13

Kalyan Bainsla, a gym operator from Palwal, allegedly hit Siya, a female biker from Delhi. A video of the incident surfaced, following which the Gurugram Police registered a case against an unknown person.

September 14

Kalyan Bainsla appeared before the media and said the collision was not intentional. He claimed the biker had cut him off and that the collision occurred at a U-turn.

Siya released a video stating that Kalyan had not stopped after the collision and that she could have lost her life.

September 15

The Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla and his friend Lavnish from Dausa, Rajasthan. The car was also recovered.

September 16

The police took both accused on two days of police remand for questioning. After the remand period, they were sent to judicial custody.