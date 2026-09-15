Gurugram woman biker claims she was targeted as accused denies deliberate hit

Kalyan Bainsla, the driver accused in the Gurugram bike crash, has denied having deliberately hit the woman biker, identified as Shivani Chauhan alias Siya, claiming instead that he lost control of his car near a U-turn after being surrounded by aggressive riders.

Bainsla made the claim while talking to the media before he was arrested in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

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Meanwhile, Siya has released a new video on social media to present her side of the story.

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In the video, she levelled serious allegations against the accused, questioning why he did not stop at the scene after the collision if he was truly distressed by the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

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Bainsla told the media, “The incident occurred between 7 am and 8 am on Sunday. My sister and two cousins—one the son of my paternal aunt and the other the son of my maternal aunt—were in the car with me. About 20 motorcyclists sped past me. I didn’t realise a young woman was riding one of the bikes; I had simply asked her and the young man accompanying her to slow down. I did not hit them intentionally. She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it.”

“Soon after the incident, I told my brother we should stop, but the bikers started hurling abuses. My family was with me, so I feared they might beat us up if we stopped. I even stopped the car at a red light to speak to them and explained that it wasn’t my fault. After that, my brother refused to stop there. There isn’t a single case against me in the past. Now, I am being harassed,” Bainsla told the media.

“I was travelling with my family. I didn’t make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” he added.

In the video, Siya claimed that she was targeted because she was a female biker and that there was a deliberate attempt to stop her. The biker alleged that her life could have been in danger and that the accused did not even attempt to check whether she was safe following the collision.

Siya said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. Fleeing the scene after the accident, she said, made the incident even more serious.

“I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram. The accused was trying to justify himself before the media,” she added.

Through her video, Siya asked whether the two videos that have surfaced in connection with the hit-and-run case constitute sufficient evidence. The incident was fully captured on camera, clearly showing the car hitting her bike and the driver fleeing the scene.

She alleged that she was targeted because she was a female biker and that the driver attempted to intercept her. She said the two videos were enough to warrant action. People like this need to be taught how to drive on the roads, she added.

Besides, another video captured by the camera of another rider who was following behind is also going viral.

The new footage, recorded by the accompanying rider, purportedly sheds light on the car driver’s actions. The occupants of the car allegedly began following her soon after she started her ride and behaved aggressively.

In a video shared on Instagram, Siya alleged that the car driver made gestures towards her and asked her to stop the bike.

It has also emerged that Siya is a resident of Delhi. She has completed a course in fashion designing and also contested the 2022 municipal elections from Kalkaji. Her father, Roshan Chauhan, is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Gurugram police registered a case at the Sector 56 police station.

“We have arrested the accused and are questioning him. A detailed probe is under way,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.