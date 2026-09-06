Gurugram woman dies after colleague attacks her with scissors

A 25-year-old woman working at a private car seat-cover manufacturing unit in the Sector 37 industrial area died on Sunday, a day after her male colleague allegedly attacked her with a pair of scissors following a workplace altercation.

The deceased has been identified as Shivani, a native of Jalalpur village in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh. She was staying at a paying-guest accommodation in Sector 37 and worked at NDR Company, which manufactures car seat covers, police said.

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According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening when Shivani and her colleague, identified as Aslam, got into an argument over an unspecified issue at the workplace.

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As the altercation escalated, Shivani allegedly slapped Aslam, following which he allegedly picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and struck her on the neck.

People present at the spot alerted the police, who rushed Shivani to a nearby private hospital. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Sunday morning, police said.

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The Sector 37 police took Aslam into custody soon after the incident. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and her family has been informed, according to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. Police officials are also questioning other employees of the company to establish the complete sequence of events.

Further details are awaited.