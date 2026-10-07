Gurugram: Woman held for extortion, blackmail

The Gurugram police arrested a woman for allegedly blackmailing her boyfriend and extorting around Rs 90 lakh from him by threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

In a police trap, the woman was arrested red-handed while accepting extortion amount of Rs 50,000 which was seized from her, while around Rs 95 lakh were frozen in her bank account.

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According to the police, the arrested woman was identified as Suryadita Das (24), a resident of West Bengal, presently residing in Sushant Lok, Gurugram.

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The accused woman had called the complainant to Coffee House, Sohna Road, Sector 47, on Sunday. The police team reached the spot in plain clothes and kept the entire proceedings under surveillance.

An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station and the police took her on two days’ of police remand after producing her in a city court.