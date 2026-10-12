Gurugram: Woman killed as Fortuner runs over couple on footpath

An elderly woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured on Sunday morning after a speeding Fortuner went out of control and mounted the pavement near Airia Mall on Sohna Road where they were sleeping.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 63-year-old Chirnji Devi, a resident of Panwari village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Her husband, Natthu Ram (66), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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It was alleged that after running over the two, the vehicle did not stop and crashed into a crane parked on the footpath ahead.

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Based on the complaint of Kailash Kumar, the elderly couple’s son, an FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station.

The accident took place around 5 am, when traffic on the road was not heavy on the road. The Fortuner was travelling from Badshahpur towards Sohna. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it mounted the pavement. According to eyewitnesses, a young man and a young woman were inside the Fortuner at the time of the accident. After the collision, both fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. They alleged that the vehicle was at high speed.