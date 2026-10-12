DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Gurugram: Woman killed as Fortuner runs over couple on footpath

Gurugram: Woman killed as Fortuner runs over couple on footpath

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:13 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ramesh got married 10 years ago and is survived by a nine-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. iStock photo
Advertisement

An elderly woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured on Sunday morning after a speeding Fortuner went out of control and mounted the pavement near Airia Mall on Sohna Road where they were sleeping.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as 63-year-old Chirnji Devi, a resident of Panwari village in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Her husband, Natthu Ram (66), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

It was alleged that after running over the two, the vehicle did not stop and crashed into a crane parked on the footpath ahead.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint of Kailash Kumar, the elderly couple’s son, an FIR has been registered at the Badshahpur police station.

The accident took place around 5 am, when traffic on the road was not heavy on the road. The Fortuner was travelling from Badshahpur towards Sohna. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it mounted the pavement. According to eyewitnesses, a young man and a young woman were inside the Fortuner at the time of the accident. After the collision, both fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. They alleged that the vehicle was at high speed.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts