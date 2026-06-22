Following intense public outcry over the sudden displacement of scores of corporate professionals, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTP) has halted its aggressive sealing drive against illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations in DLF Phase 3 for one week. The enforcement action, designed to restore residential properties to their sanctioned use, had inadvertently left hundreds of tenants — many oblivious to the illegal status of their housing — stranded on the streets overnight. With approximately 300 illegal PG units identified in DLF Phase 3 alone, the department has shifted to a more measured approach, using this grace period to inform occupants through public announcements and pamphlets to arrange for alternative housing.

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Amit Madholia, DTP Enforcement, Gurugram, who is leading the drive, expressed shock at the scale of the exploitation. “We were surprised to learn that people were paying rent as high as Rs 50,000 for small rooms in these illegal PGs,” Madholia stated. He further clarified the department’s position: “The owners were informed of the violations well before the sealing began, yet they failed to notify their tenants. In fact, many unsuspecting individuals had moved in just a day or two before the locks were put on. Given the immense inconvenience caused by the blatant fault of these illegal PG owners, we have granted a one-week reprieve to allow tenants time to relocate.”

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The plight of these tenants, many of whom are young women software professionals, has become increasingly visible as they face sudden displacement. Many were forced out of their rooms with only a single bag, leaving behind their personal belongings, and were seen walking along the roads of DLF Phase 3 in distress. These tenants have increasingly turned to social media platforms like X and Reddit to highlight their grievances and document their ongoing struggle. They allege that they were duped by owners who knowingly operated illegal PGs while charging security deposits ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. With many owners refusing to refund these deposits — falsely claiming the units would soon reopen — the displaced tenants are now demanding urgent intervention from the Haryana government to recover their money and initiate legal action against the owners for fraudulent conduct.

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As the administration prepares to resume the drive after the seven-day window, the situation has sparked a heated debate regarding tenant protection and landlord accountability in Gurugram’s rapidly expanding real estate market.