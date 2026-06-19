The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 36 waterlogging hotspots across Zone-1 and Zone-2 of the city and completed remedial work at 16 of them ahead of the monsoon season, according to a status report presented at a review meeting on Friday.

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The meeting of the Monsoon Management Cell (MMC) was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, who directed officials to step up drainage and de-silting work at the remaining locations.

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Of the 36 hotspots, Zone-1 accounts for 13 — classified as four minor, five moderate and four hypercritical. Work has been completed at six of these locations, including storm water drain and sewerage repairs at Sector 10A, Gandhi Nagar booster and Begumpur Khatola.

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Five more are listed for short-term completion and two for medium-term completion, while de-silting work is under way in the Fazilpur area.

Zone-2 has the larger share, with 23 hotspots comprising four minor, 13 moderate and six hypercritical sites. Ten of these have been cleared so far, with drainage improvement, storm water drain construction and de-silting continuing at the rest.

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The MCG said priority is being given to permanent solutions such as RCC storm water drains and box drains, alongside drain cleaning, pipeline-laying and strengthening of the broader drainage network in the identified pockets.

Dahiya instructed officials to ensure regular monitoring of work at all critical waterlogging points and to keep adequate resources — including pumping arrangements — in place so residents face minimal disruption during the monsoon. He added that all departments were coordinating to complete the remaining work in a time-bound manner.