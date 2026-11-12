Gurugram’s Panchgaon recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among the 286 cities in the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin on Thursday, at 388 in the ‘Very Poor’ category. It was also the worst reading in Haryana.

PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant at Panchgaon, which reports from a single station. The reading was higher than Delhi’s 350, an average across 57 stations.

Panchgaon lies in the Aravalli region on NH-48, just past the KMP Expressway junction and beyond Manesar. It is where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved relocating the Kherki Daula toll plaza, and where the Namo Bharat (NCRTC) depot is proposed.

Half of the 20 highest readings in the bulletin are in Haryana. Besides Panchgaon, they are Bahadurgarh (346), Manesar (338), Ballabgarh (334), Charkhi Dadri (330), Hisar (325), Gurugram (320), Kaithal (317), Sirsa (304) and Fatehabad (298).

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Gurugram city recorded 320 across all four of its monitoring stations, with PM2.5 and PM10 the prominent pollutants. That puts it seventh among Haryana’s 24 cities in the bulletin and 12th among all 286. Its air was worse than Noida’s 311, though better than Ghaziabad’s 338 and Delhi’s 350.

In the Gurugram belt, Manesar was ‘Very Poor’ at 338, and Dharuhera was ‘Poor’ at 275.

Faridabad city was ‘Poor’ at 278, but Ballabgarh in the same district was ‘Very Poor’ at 334, with PM10 as the main pollutant.

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Across Haryana, nine of the 24 cities were ‘Very Poor’ and 13 were ‘Poor’. Palwal was ‘Moderate’ at 187, and only Panchkula, at 79, recorded ‘Satisfactory’ air. Elsewhere in the NCR, Ghaziabad (338) and Noida (311) were ‘Very Poor’, and Greater Noida (288) was ‘Poor’.