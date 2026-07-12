Gurugram’s Tower of Justice: CJI Surya Kant opens North India’s largest court complex after 9-year wait

Nearly five decades after Gurugram got its first court complex — where the district judiciary has functioned ever since — the city moved into a new home for justice on Sunday, as Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the “Tower of Justice,” billed as one of the largest court complexes in north India.

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First announced nine years ago, the project gathered fresh urgency after a recent fire at the old district court complex, which lent a final push to the long-delayed inauguration.

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In the same programme, the CJI laid the foundation stone of the Tawadu and Punhana judicial complexes in Nuh district through virtual mode.

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The ceremony was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rao Inderjit Singh, Supreme Court Judge Justice Vikram Nath and acting Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, among other senior judges and state officials.

In a unique gesture Dignitaries honoured construction workers who built the complex with mementoes.

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Spread over nearly seven acres, the complex has two towers housing 55 courtrooms, up from 45 earlier, along with a bank, post office, Bar library, mediation centre, video conferencing facilities and a judicial record room. A proposed International Arbitration Centre, to function under High Court supervision, is also planned for the site.

Justice Surya Kant said Gurugram’s transformation from an agricultural belt into a hub for over half of the Fortune 500 companies and 1,500-plus firms and start-ups had driven a rise in disputes — with over 24,000 civil cases, nearly 1,000 commercial disputes and more than a lakh cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act now pending. He said a court’s true measure lay not in its grandeur but in how effectively it narrowed the distance between citizens and justice.

CM Saini called the complex a symbol of constitutional dignity and, invoking the Yudhishthira-Yaksha dialogue from the Mahabharata, said it stood on land linked to Guru Dronacharya and Mata Sheetla Devi. Drawing a parallel with “Ease of Doing Business,” he said “Ease of Justice” was equally vital to a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and announced that part of the old judicial complex would be earmarked for modern advocates’ chambers.

Khattar called the complex a step towards more dignified, accessible justice and urged greater reliance on mediation and Lok Adalats.

Meghwal linked it to Gurugram’s Dronacharya-era heritage and the Centre’s e-Courts and e-Filing push under Modi’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” mantra.

Delivering the welcome address, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra called the day historic and a matter of pride for Gurugram, crediting the CJI’s vision and the collective efforts of the Haryana government and PWD, as well as the construction workers, masons and engineers whose labour turned that vision into reality.

The ceremony also marked the culmination of months of sustained administrative work under Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi, who took charge as Chairman of the High Court Building Committee for Haryana last November, when a substantial part of the project was still awaiting completion. Delivering the vote of thanks, he credited the coordinated effort of the CJI, the Haryana government, fellow judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, the Bar, Registry officers, judicial officers and the district administration, observing that projects of such scale come together only when every institution shares a common purpose.