Haryana CEO reviews SIR in Gurugram, stresses inclusion of eligible voters

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A. Sreenivas on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gurugram and directed officials to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list through a transparent and efficient process.

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Accompanied by Badshahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Sanjiv Singla, the CEO inspected multiple polling stations across the city, including Booth No. 154 in Heritage City, Booth No. 130 at the National Media Centre, Booth No. 348 in DLF Magnolias and Camellias, Sector 42 and Booth No. 378 at Government Primary School (GPS C2) in Sushant Lok-I.

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During the inspection, Sreenivas examined Booth Level Officer (BLO) registers and assessed the status of revision work being carried out at the polling stations. He interacted with BLOs and field staff, reviewed record maintenance practices and issued directions for the timely completion of the electoral roll revision exercise.

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Officials also reviewed operational challenges being faced on the ground. At the DLF Magnolias and Camellias polling booth, the BLO informed the CEO that a significant number of electors were currently away on vacation, making it difficult to distribute revision forms and collect voter information.

Addressing the concern, the CEO said electors who are temporarily away from their place of residence can submit their details through the Election Commission’s online facility. He clarified that their information can be physically verified after they return, ensuring that eligible voters are not left out of the revision process due to temporary absence.

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Emphasising the importance of accurate and updated electoral records, Sreenivas said the revision exercise should remain citizen-centric and aimed at facilitating maximum voter participation. He urged field officials to maintain transparency and efficiency while carrying out the enrolment and verification process.

The SIR exercise is being conducted across Haryana to update electoral rolls ahead of future elections and ensure that voter databases remain accurate and inclusive.