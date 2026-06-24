DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Gurugram / Haryana CEO reviews SIR in Gurugram, stresses inclusion of eligible voters

Haryana CEO reviews SIR in Gurugram, stresses inclusion of eligible voters

Online facility available for voters temporarily residing outside constituency

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:59 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials told to ensure inclusion of all eligible voters through transparent process. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) A. Sreenivas on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gurugram and directed officials to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voter list through a transparent and efficient process.

Advertisement

Accompanied by Badshahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Sanjiv Singla, the CEO inspected multiple polling stations across the city, including Booth No. 154 in Heritage City, Booth No. 130 at the National Media Centre, Booth No. 348 in DLF Magnolias and Camellias, Sector 42 and Booth No. 378 at Government Primary School (GPS C2) in Sushant Lok-I.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Sreenivas examined Booth Level Officer (BLO) registers and assessed the status of revision work being carried out at the polling stations. He interacted with BLOs and field staff, reviewed record maintenance practices and issued directions for the timely completion of the electoral roll revision exercise.

Advertisement

Officials also reviewed operational challenges being faced on the ground. At the DLF Magnolias and Camellias polling booth, the BLO informed the CEO that a significant number of electors were currently away on vacation, making it difficult to distribute revision forms and collect voter information.

Addressing the concern, the CEO said electors who are temporarily away from their place of residence can submit their details through the Election Commission’s online facility. He clarified that their information can be physically verified after they return, ensuring that eligible voters are not left out of the revision process due to temporary absence.

Advertisement

Emphasising the importance of accurate and updated electoral records, Sreenivas said the revision exercise should remain citizen-centric and aimed at facilitating maximum voter participation. He urged field officials to maintain transparency and efficiency while carrying out the enrolment and verification process.

The SIR exercise is being conducted across Haryana to update electoral rolls ahead of future elections and ensure that voter databases remain accurate and inclusive.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts