Haryana CM Nayab Saini cracks down on bureaucratic delays

As Gurugram’s recurring monsoon fiasco raises questions over bureaucratic accountability and urban planning, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has swung into action to establish administrative responsibility.

Long haunted by perceptions that “bureaucracy rules the roost”, where high-level policy announcements get bogged down by red tape and files linger indefinitely, the state government is now cracking down on administrative inertia. Haryana is working on a time-bound, deliverable and accountable framework to overhaul the execution of public works.

Advertisement

The push for uncompromising governance comes from the top. Under the revamped protocol, the CMO is introducing accountability into bureaucratic affairs by setting up special, technology-driven digital dashboards to track project lifecycles in real time.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the emerging strategy, a senior CMO official said, “The CMO is entirely focused on bringing in strict accountability now. We have been continuously flooded with complaints and grievance representations from public representatives about the lack of execution on the ground and bureaucracy downplaying them.”

“To remedy this, a completely transparent, time-bound mechanism is going to be enforced where senior officers will have to answer for every single day of delay,” the official added.

Advertisement

Rao Inderjit raises accountability concerns

The friction between political intent and bureaucratic execution has long remained a central talking point in state politics. The debate resurfaced sharply when Gurugram MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh spoke out about the lack of accountability within the executive machinery, pointing out that public works often stall indefinitely.

Highlighting that chief ministers across political lines have always been deeply invested in key satellite hubs such as Gurugram, Rao Inderjit underscored that execution remained the weakest link in the chain.

When political leadership clashes with administrative inertia, developmental agendas suffer. It is precisely amid these growing concerns over policy implementation that CM Nayab Singh Saini’s push for administrative accountability gains significance.

Weekly reviews, daily monitoring

To ensure effective implementation of the plan, the state has formulated a strict review mechanism. According to sources privy to the matter, civic heads and top administrators of key economic hubs such as Gurugram and Faridabad have already been formally briefed about the protocol.

Major urban infrastructure and regional projects will now face rigorous weekly reviews, complemented by daily direct monitoring by the Chief Minister through central digital dashboards.

Senior bureaucrats can no longer hide behind procedural delays. Once public works are allocated, officers will be required to submit strict, time-bound deliverables. Unexplained delays in projects will invite strict penal action, marking a definitive break from business as usual and making the executive machinery fully answerable to the public.