Haryana CM Saini launches 10-day drive to clear 21 garbage points in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday launched the 'GVP Mukt Abhiyan', a 10-day cleanliness drive by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to clear 21 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city.

The campaign, launched on the occassion of Gandhi Jayanti, is being conducted as part of 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. It will run from October 2 to 11 under the slogan “10 Din, 21 Kachra Bindu, Ek Gurugram”.

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Saini inspected a site on Mehrauli Road near the DHBVN colony that had been cleared and developed as a GVP-free spot by the MCG to mark the launch.

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Citizens’ role stressed

The Chief Minister said the government could provide systems, facilities and modern technology, but citizens also had to take responsibility for proper waste segregation and disposal.

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He described government systems, modern technology and public participation as the three pillars of the cleanliness drive and said the aim was to turn cleanliness into a broader citizens’ movement.

Saini appealed to residents not to throw garbage in the open, segregate wet and dry waste at home and hand it over only to authorised garbage collection vehicles.

He said the objective of the campaign was not just to clean the identified spots but also to prevent the accumulation of garbage at the identified locations in the future.

MCG seeks participation of RWAs, shopkeepers

The MCG has urged resident welfare associations (RWAs), shopkeepers, schools, youth groups and residents to participate in the drive and undertake shramdaan in their respective areas.

The civic body has called for transforming every “kachra bindu” into a “sundar bindu”.

Street-play artists also performed at the launch to spread awareness about cleanliness and waste segregation. The Chief Minister, along with others present, took a cleanliness pledge.