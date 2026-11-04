Haryana CM Saini suspends Gurugram patwari, orders pay cut, NCR transfers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday ordered strict action against officials for neglecting public grievances. He suspended a Municipal Corporation Gurugram patwari, ordered chargesheets and transfers outside the National Capital Region (NCR) districts for two civic officials, and cut a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer's pay. He was chairing the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram.

Hearing a complaint from the Municipal Council Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi area, the CM took serious note of property IDs created in violation of rules. An inquiry found that the then Building Inspector and Municipal Engineer had created the IDs without prior approval from the competent authority and without following the prescribed procedure. Saini directed that 50 per cent of both officials' salaries be deducted for three months, that charge sheets be issued against them, and that they be transferred outside Haryana's NCR districts.

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On a complaint of misbehaviour with a citizen, he ordered the immediate suspension of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram’s patwari concerned, who was identified in earlier reports as Mandeep Hooda. He said every officer must treat people visiting government offices with dignity.

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Over negligence in road restoration work and failure to meet prescribed standards, the CM directed that one month's salary of the PWD Executive Engineer concerned be deducted. He asked officials to monitor development projects regularly.

Acting on complaints about the cleanliness of public toilets in the Municipal Corporation areas of Gurugram and Manesar, Saini ordered an inspection. Three-member committees, each with one government official, will be formed in every zone through the grievance committee. They will inspect toilets across six zones of Gurugram and two zones of Manesar and submit reports within a month. Arrangements for regular cleaning and better maintenance will follow, based on those reports.

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Of the 15 complaints taken up, the CM disposed of 11 on the spot. The remaining four will stay pending until the next meeting, where officials must submit status reports on the action taken.

Hearing a complaint about a school building renovation, Saini said the government has approved a plan worth over Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen infrastructure in government schools. More than 400 schools will get new buildings by the end of December 2027.