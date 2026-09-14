Haryana eyes Rs 5 lakh crore investment by 2031, CM Saini bats for UK Trade Bridge

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday attended an event titled ‘Haryana-UK CETA: Trade Bridge Unlocking Global Opportunities for Haryana’, welcoming representatives of the British High Commission and other foreign partners to the state.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said lakhs of Non-Resident Indians, including thousands of Haryanvi families, had contributed significantly to the UK’s development over the decades. He noted that when India marks 100 years of independence in 2047, India-UK relations will also complete a century.

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Saini said Haryana will complete 60 years since its formation on November 1, and to mark the milestone, the state will host the Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit 2027 from April 5 to 7 next year.

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Saini said the international outreach campaign for the summit, ‘Happening Haryana 2.0’, was launched from Mumbai on August 23-24, where MoUs worth more than Rs 66,000 crore were signed with 17 companies. Roadshows to publicise the summit will be held across major Indian cities as well as nine global economic hubs — Japan, South Korea, Davos, Germany, the UK, Brazil, Chile and Dubai, he said.

The state’s target, according to the Chief Minister, is to attract Rs 5 lakh crore in new investment and generate over 10 lakh jobs by 2030-31. He said the government had recently rolled out 10 sector-specific policies, which drew 110 MoUs worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore on their very first day. Saini added that since the state’s first MSME policy in 2019, more than 15 lakh MSMEs have been formally registered in Haryana.

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Calling the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) a milestone in Haryana’s ‘Go Global’ vision, Saini said the pact would give key sectors — textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, and engineering — better access to the UK market. He said the state’s Foreign Cooperation Department would support local businesses in expanding their trade ties with the UK.

For Haryana, officials say the trade bridge is expected to translate into tangible gains on the ground.

Gurugram and Faridabad, home to a large base of export-oriented engineering and auto-component units, are likely to see reduced tariff barriers on shipments to the UK under the pact, potentially widening order books for mid-sized manufacturers. The textile and footwear clusters in Panipat, Sonepat and Faridabad, similarly, stand to gain from preferential market access, which industry bodies have flagged as a long-pending demand. State officials also pointed to the gems and jewellery trade — concentrated in pockets of the NCR — as a segment expected to benefit from eased UK entry norms.

The CM’s remarks suggest the state government sees the CETA less as a one-time diplomatic gesture and more as a framework it intends to actively leverage in pitching Haryana to UK-based investors ahead of the 2027 summit.

Saini also invited “growth partners” present at the event to attend the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2026.