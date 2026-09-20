Gurugram’s infrastructure push has taken its next big leap, with the Haryana Government clearing the proposal to allow private builders to upgrade the city’s roads, with DLF leading the way.

The government has cleared DLF’s proposal for a three-lane flyover and a three-lane underpass along NH-48 near Ambience Mall, aimed at easing the Delhi-bound corridor, which carries 24,429 passenger car units (PCUs), the standard measure of traffic volume, during the evening peak hour. With a volume-to-capacity ratio of 1.7, traffic on the stretch is about 70 per cent above the road’s designed capacity.

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DLF will bear the entire cost of Rs 130-140 crore, a senior official said. The proposal was routed through the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, and the formal approval letter is yet to be issued. It is the first such project in north India in which a builder will independently fund infrastructure of this kind.

“We believe in doing our bit for every city we are part of building. DLF has, prior to this, built Golf Course Road, but that was on a cost-sharing basis. This is the first time we will do it independently, and this will help clear a major choke point. It is all about giving back to the people,” a DLF spokesperson said.

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Following DLF’s clearance, many other major builders have also submitted applications for similar projects, officials said.

“The city is changing, and so are its infrastructure needs. Gurugram is home to Fortune 500 companies, and we need to look at infrastructure development from an altogether different perspective,” a senior GMDA official said.

The flyover will come up first. Starting at the U-turn underpass near Ambience Mall, it will run towards Cyber City on the Delhi-to-Jaipur side of the highway, parallel to the existing flyover and above the service road. It will provide commuters with a direct link, helping them avoid Moulsari Avenue and Shankar Chowk.

DLF’s plan also provides for widening the service road behind the U-turn underpass from two lanes to four.

The underpass, from Moulsari Avenue towards Delhi, will pass beneath the expressway and allow vehicles to join the Delhi-bound traffic without going through Shankar Chowk. DLF has confirmed the proposal, but it is still at the planning stage, with the design and alignment yet to be worked out.

The figures are based on a 15-day traffic study conducted in August 2025 by a private consultant for DLF and submitted to the GMDA and the state government. Total traffic on the stretch towards Delhi stands at 52,700 PCUs an hour, exceeding its designed capacity.