Haryana likely to call special Assembly session over Women’s Reservation Bill

The Haryana government is likely to call a special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha next week to condemn the Opposition’s role in failing to support the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which grants 33 percent reservation to women.

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The date for the special session will be decided at a Cabinet meeting to be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram on Tuesday. While it is expected to be a one-day session, the exact date will be finalised at the meeting.

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Last week, the Lok Sabha defeated the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at advancing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, facing stiff opposition, particularly over its link to the controversial delimitation process.

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Since the defeat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone on the offensive against the Opposition, placing the blame squarely on it.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the women of the country and apologised for failing to ensure the passage of the Adhiniyam, senior party leaders began issuing statements and holding press conferences across the state, blaming the Opposition for the setback.

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The government now plans to hold a special session to introduce a resolution on the matter.

Although Cabinet meetings are usually held in the state capital and are rarely conducted elsewhere, Tuesday’s meeting will be held in Gurugram as the Chief Minister was in the NCR as per his schedule.

This is likely the first time a Cabinet meeting is being held at Gurugram’s PWD Rest House, although a few meetings have been held in Delhi in the past.

“The meeting had to be held tomorrow itself. Since the CM was in NCR, it was decided, for convenience, to convene the meeting in Gurugram,” an officer stated.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh held a meeting to assess preparedness and assign duties to officials for smooth conduct.