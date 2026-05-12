Haryana: Man held for selling banned drugs from shop in Nuh

Nuh police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly running an illegal drug racket from his shop in Manota village and recovered 34 bottles of a banned cough syrup, 6,784 narcotic capsules and cash worth Rs 2.28 lakh from his possession.

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The accused, identified as Tahir, a resident of Manota village, was illegally selling banned drugs to customers from his shop. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the accused's shop in the presence of the village sarpanch and ward panch.

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“The matter was immediately reported to the Drugs Inspector, Gurugram, who confirmed that the seized medicines were banned under the NDPS Act. During questioning, the accused failed to produce any bills, licences, or valid documents related to the prohibited drugs. He further disclosed that he had been procuring and selling the banned substances through a man identified as Irshad. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest Irshad,” said the Nuh police spokesperson.

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A case was registered against two at Punhana Sadar police station.