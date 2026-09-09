Haryana real estate authority denies rental loss claim to BPTP homebuyer in Gurugram

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has dismissed the bulk of a compensation claim worth over Rs 92 lakh filed by a homebuyer against BPTP Limited and Countrywide Promoters Ltd, ruling that once an allottee has already been granted delay possession charges (DPC) and chooses to retain the flat rather than withdraw from the project, he cannot separately claim compensation for rental loss.

Adjudicating Officer Rajender Kumar was hearing a complaint filed by Ajay Chaturvedi, a resident of Surya Vihar, Gurugram, who had booked a 1,225-sq ft flat in BPTP Spacio, Sector 37 D, in 2010 for Rs 43.12 lakh. Possession was due on August 20, 2013, but the developer offered it only in February 2021, after which the Authority in April 2022 had already directed payment of DPC at 9.30 per cent per annum for the delay period.

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In the present complaint, Chaturvedi sought fresh compensation of nearly Rs 93 lakh across eight heads, including Rs 34.96 lakh in rental loss, Rs 22.18 lakh as interest on that loss, Rs 20 lakh each for harassment and mental agony, and further amounts over allegedly illegal charges, maintenance billing, and delay in executing the conveyance deed.

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The authority rejected the rental-loss and associated interest claims, citing the proviso to Section 18(1) of the RERA Act and appellate rulings from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which hold that compensation beyond DPC was meant only for allottees who exit a stalled project — not those who stay on. Since Chaturvedi had already been awarded DPC and had chosen to retain the unit, the rental-loss claim was declined.

Claims of harassment for non-compliance of the 2022 order were also dismissed, with the AO noting that the correct remedy lay in filing an execution petition, not a fresh compensation complaint. Similarly, claims over allegedly illegal EEC, FFC, PBIC and parking charges, and over annual rather than quarterly maintenance billing, were rejected for lack of supporting evidence. The claim over delayed execution of the conveyance deed was also turned down, as the authority found the delay was on the complainant's part in paying stamp duty.

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However, the authority granted one relief: it held that the Rs 61,250 collected by the respondents as Interest Free Maintenance Security (IFMS) had earned bank interest that was never passed on to the complainant, calling this "unfair trade practice and unjust enrichment”. The developers were directed to pay this accrued interest to Chaturvedi at 11 per cent per annum from the date of receipt till realisation.

The authority also rejected the developers' plea to drop Countrywide Promoters Ltd from the case, holding both respondents jointly and severally liable, since the Builder Buyer Agreement had been signed by both parties.