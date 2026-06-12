​Haryana Roadways bus runs over four pedestrians in Gurugram, one killed

One person was killed and others sustained minor injuries after a Haryana Roadways driver-training bus ran over four pedestrians in Gurugram's Sector-37 area on Friday. The bus also collided with several vehicles parked along the road.

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Following the incident, the trainee bus driver fled the scene, leaving the bus by the side of the road. Upon receiving information, a team from the Sector 10 police station arrived at the scene. The police took possession of the body and sent it for a postmortem examination.

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According to the police, a trainee was undergoing bus-driving instruction in a Haryana Roadways vehicle to obtain a heavy vehicle licence. The bus was taken to the Sector-37 area and reportedly turned towards the Pace City-2 industrial area. During this time, the trainee driver failed to gauge the vehicle's clearance on his side and ran over pedestrians walking on the roadside.

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Amidst the chaos, people passing by vehicles parked along the roadside were struck by the bus. One individual was crushed under the rear tyre of the bus, while others who had scrambled into the gaps between the parked vehicles to escape the impact sustained minor injuries. The person who came under the bus's tyre died on the spot, The deceased has been identified as Ravi Sarkar (55), a native of West Bengal.

“We have seized the bus from the spot and are searching for the accused driver. The driver will be arrested soon,” said inspector Dilbagh Singh, SHO, Sector-10 police station.