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Home / Gurugram / Haryana women’s commission takes suo motu cognisance of car driver hitting woman rider

Haryana women’s commission takes suo motu cognisance of car driver hitting woman rider

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police arrested the driver accused of hitting the woman rider, Kalyan Baisla, in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, on Tuesday

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A combo image shows a sports bike ridden by a woman, after a speeding car allegedly hit her, knocking her off the bike and dragging it for several metres, on Golf Course Road, in Gurugram. Photo: PTI
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Haryana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident involving an alleged intentional attempt by a car driver to hit a woman rider.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, commission chairperson Usha Priyadarshi said the incident had come to the commission’s notice through a video circulating on social media. In the video, the driver of a vehicle bearing registration number HR 30 4949 is allegedly seen intentionally hitting a woman rider with the vehicle.

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“The contents of the video disclose a serious threat to the life, safety and dignity of the woman. The commission, therefore, takes suo motu cognisance of the incident,” Priyadarshi said.

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She directed the concerned DCP to immediately identify the woman and ensure her safety, medical assistance and legal aid. She also directed the police to secure and preserve the original video, CCTV footage, vehicle records and other relevant evidence.

“Take prompt action in accordance with law, including registration of an FIR under relevant sections, including attempt to murder, as recommended. Ensure that no threat, pressure or harassment is caused to the woman or her family. Ensure preventive action as well,” she said.

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The commission also sought an Action Taken Report (ATR), along with a copy of the FIR or DDR and other relevant records.

“The identity of the woman shall not be disclosed except as permissible under law,” Priyadarshi added.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police arrested the driver accused of hitting the woman rider, Kalyan Baisla, in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj said, “We have arrested the car driver, Kalyan Baisla, from Rajasthan today. Following a thorough investigation and detailed analysis of CCTV footage, the charge of attempted murder under Section 109 of the BNS has been added to the case. The offence carries a provision of up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Flouting the law will not be tolerated at any cost.”

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