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Home / Gurugram / Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao eyes CM seat, sparks political firestorm

Haryana's Health Minister Arti Singh Rao eyes CM seat, sparks political firestorm

Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh suggested that CM Nayab Singh Saini should contest the next election from Gurugram

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:20 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao. File
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Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has ignited a fresh political firestorm by openly voicing her aspirations for the Chief Minister’s chair, a move that many see as a continuation of her father Rao Inderjit Singh’s long-standing political quest. Speaking in Rewari during a function on Sunday, Arti Rao’s candid remarks have created ripples within the ruling BJP and across the Ahirwal region.

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The controversy began when Arti Rao was questioned about recent statements made by Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh. During a 'Dhanyawad Rally' in Badshahpur, Narbir Singh suggested that CM Nayab Singh Saini should contest the next election from Gurugram so the Ahirwal region could finally claim the CM post as their own. In a pointed jab, Narbir added that several leaders from the region had harboured CM ambitions and left, while others were still waiting. He even remarked that since the party would not make him (Narbir) the CM, Saini should lead from their backyard.

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When asked for her stance, Arti Rao chose not to shy away from the friction. "What was in the hearts of the people has finally come to their tongues," she stated, referring to the growing demand for an Ahirwal-centric leadership. When pressed on whether she saw herself in the role, her response was defiant and clear: "When did I ever say I cannot become the CM? Everyone who enters politics has the desire to reach their destination. Whether one reaches it or not is a different matter, but the aspiration is universal."

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This declaration is deeply significant given the political history of her father, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh. For over a decade, Rao Inderjit has been the undisputed heavyweight of the Ahirwal belt, yet the Chief Minister’s post has remained a bridge too far. His supporters have long felt that despite his massive influence and ability to deliver seats, he has been consistently overlooked for the top job by the party high command.

By voicing her own ambition, Arti Rao is not just speaking for herself; she is channeling the collective 'unfulfilled wish' of her father’s legacy and his voter base. Her statement 'A CM must come from Ahirwal' serves as a bold reminder to the BJP leadership that the region’s loyalty comes with the expectation of ultimate representation.

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As the political temperature rises in Haryana, Arti Rao’s 'ripples' may soon turn into a tide that the party can no longer ignore.

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