Haryana’s new MSME policy bars 16 polluting industries from incentives, adds third-party inspection

Haryana’s new industrial policy has drawn a hard line that polluting units cannot cross to avail themselves of incentives. For the first time, the state has said it will verify compliance on the ground before releasing any incentive.

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The Haryana Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy 2026, notified on August 8, targets Rs 55,000 crore in investment and five lakh jobs over five years. Gurugram and Faridabad, which are among the state’s top export-contributing districts within Haryana’s $19.10-billion FY25 export base, are expected to be key beneficiaries.

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The policy offers capital subsidy, SGST reimbursement and stamp duty refunds calibrated by zone, with incentives scaling up sharply in Prime and Focus zones.

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But not every unit qualifies. Under Clause 6.1, Annexure I, titled the “Restrictive List”, the policy bars 16 categories of industries from all incentives, citing pollution, water scarcity and planning concerns.

The list includes stone crushers and washeries, lime and brick kilns (barring refractory, fly ash and cement-block units), copper and zinc smelters, tanneries, sulphuric acid and electroplating units, refining of used oil, dyeing and dye-intermediate units without zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems, firecracker manufacturing, and poultry units excluding hatcheries. Also excluded are units running trade effluents or air emissions out of residential areas, and units in “Dark Zones” flagged for groundwater scarcity.

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The list reads as a direct response to industries that have repeatedly drawn scrutiny in Haryana. Aravalli stone-crushing and mining operations have triggered suo motu National Green Tribunal action, while dyeing, tanning and chemical units have been flagged for discharge violations across the state’s industrial belts for years — complaints that have rarely translated into incentive-linked consequences until now.

The scale of the compliance gap the policy is up against is stark. According to Haryana State Pollution Control Board data as of June 30, 2026, as many as 956 of 968 industries across NCR Haryana still lack basic Air Pollution Control Devices (APCD) — meaning the overwhelming majority of units in the region currently operate without the very safeguards the exclusion clause is designed to enforce against.

It is against this backdrop that Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Amit Agrawal, while speaking to The Tribune, said that the department is moving away from paperwork-only clearances. Asked how it would verify a unit’s actual pollution-compliance status before releasing incentives, he said the process would no longer rely on self-declaration.

“We do a physical verification. This time we are planning an independent third-party inspection report before incentives are released,” Agrawal said.

It marks a departure from the self-certification model that has typically governed industrial incentive disbursal in Haryana. Whether the third-party inspection layer holds up in practice, or becomes another box-ticking exercise, will only be tested once the first round of incentive claims comes up for review.